Russia Confirms Firing Kalibr Missiles

Russia has confirmed using submarines in the Black Sea to carry out cruise missile attacks on Ukrainian targets. A barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles was launched from a submarine at Ukrainian military targets in recent days. Russia says its latest aircraft and missile strikes in Ukraine have killed up to 120 soldiers.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Minister has warned the US and NATO to stop arming Ukraine if they want to resolve the crisis. Lavrov reportedly said that while peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow are “difficult,” lifting sanctions against Russia is part of the negotiations.
