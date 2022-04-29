Putin’s Message To West – Russia Bombs Kyiv Amid UN Chief’s Visit, Ex-US Marine Killed In Ukraine
Russia attacked western Kyiv with two cruise missiles during a visit by UN secretary-general António Guterres on April 28. Two loud explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital after Guterres visited the site of massacres and mass graves on the city’s outskirts. The strikes in Kyiv came after Russia had warned the West against any form of interference in Ukraine. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN Security Council failed in its efforts to prevent Russia’s war on Ukraine. Meanwhile, The European Union has warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles.
NOTE: World leaders apparently want this war because if the world is truly united against Russia, this war could end fast. What is the bigger picture? Civilians are being lied to, or our leaders are weak. Which is it?
Links: