Putin Threatens To Cut Europe’s Gas; NATO, Zelensky Claim Russia Regrouping For New Ukraine Attacks
Heavy fighting has continued on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones amid claims that Russia is preparing new attacks in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is seeing a buildup of Russian forces for new strikes in Donbas. Meanwhile, Putin has said that “unfriendly” countries, including all EU members, will need to set up ruble accounts to pay for gas deliveries from April. Germany – Russia’s largest EU customer – said it would not be blackmailed, while France said that it is planning to cut Russian gas deliveries. Soon after, US President Joe Biden announced the release of an unprecedented one million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic stockpiles.
