‘War can end if…’: Zelenskyy tells Russian media that Putin is delaying peace in Ukraine.
In an interview with several independent Russian news organizations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war could be ended quickly. He said, “Guarantors won’t sign anything if the military is present. That’s why I believe the war can be quickly ended, and it’s only Putin and his entourage who are delaying it.” Zelensky added, “We have to come to an agreement with the President of the Russian Federation. But to reach an agreement, he has to get up from where he is and come and meet me. And I said we can meet anywhere in the world apart from where I think it is pointless, in Belarus, Russia, or Ukraine.”
