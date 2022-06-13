Kyiv “Controls Azot Plant” – Putin Aide Threatens Attack On West – “2606 Missiles Fired At Ukraine”
Russian troops reportedly killed 1 civilian & injured 3 in Donetsk Oblast on June 12. Russia reportedly shelled two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region using the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems. Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that Russian forces attacked Bilopil and Myropil on June 12. Meanwhile, Ukraine has reportedly uncovered sabotage activities among 50 people in Lysychansk.
