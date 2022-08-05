Pelosi: US won’t let China ‘isolate’ Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has commented on her controversial visit to Taiwan by saying the US will not allow China to isolate the island. Earlier this week, Pelosi became the highest ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, sparking anger from Beijing.
Pelosi made her comments in Japan on the final leg of a trip to Asia. Her stopover in Taiwan enraged China’s government, which considers the island a part of its territory.
The Chinese military responded to Pelosi’s visit by launching a series of drills after she left.
