Pakistan – US hits back at Imran Khan

The US hits back at Imran Khan; Rubbishes charge of trying to oust him as PM before Pak trust vote.
The United States has rubbished allegations leveled by Imran Khan that there is a foreign conspiracy to unseat him from the post of Pakistan Prime Minister. “There is no truth to these allegations. We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law,” said a US State Department spokesperson. However, the Pakistan Prime Minister reiterated his claims of ‘foreign conspiracy’ in the country, saying that a foreign nation is trying to oust him over the “independent” foreign policy choices made by him during an address to the people of Pakistan.
