Pakistan PM Imran Khan gone after losing no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been deposed by a no-confidence vote in parliament days after blocking a similar attempt.
The passing of the motion on Saturday came after the country’s Supreme Court ruled the cricket star turned politician acted unconstitutionally in previously blocking the process and dissolving parliament.
The no-confidence motion, which required 172 votes in the 342-seat parliament to pass, was supported by 174 politicians.
Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.
