One month in, Russia’s war in Ukraine has no end in sight

Russia’s month-long war on Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions of refugees, and devastated cities, but its armed forces remain largely frustrated by fierce Ukrainian resistance, with no end in sight to the conflict.
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine – the biggest offensive in Europe since World War II – and implied the possibility of nuclear escalation if the West intervened.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for global protests against the Russian invasion, saying that Moscow is trying to defeat the freedom of “all the people in the world” and show that only crude force matters.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from the western city of Lviv, Ukraine
