‘Morally bankrupt’: Biden ‘humiliated’ by Saudi Arabia and oil companies

US President Joe Biden has been criticized as “morally bankrupt” and “weak” regarding his energy policy after it was revealed he is planning to visit Saudi Arabia to discuss the global oil crisis.
President Biden wrote to the major oil companies last week, urging them to ramp up supply as gas topped five dollars a gallon in America.
President Biden’s letter on Tuesday was sent to seven oil companies: Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, Chevron, BP, and Shell.
The president said it’s “unacceptable” that oil companies are making record profits during “a time of war.”
