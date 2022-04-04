“Mass graves” and “hundreds of bodies” found near Kyiv

The United Nations is calling for an independent investigation into evidence that war crimes have been committed by Russian forces around Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.
As Ukrainian troops have re-entered areas close to the capital after Russian forces retreated, they have reported finding mass graves and hundreds of bodies in the town of Bucha.
The BBC has seen evidence of bodies of civilians, some with their hands and feet bound.
Russia says the scenes have been fabricated.
Mishal Husain presents BBC News at Ten, reporting by Jeremy Bowen and Orla Guerin.
Links: