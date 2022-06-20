Macron loses absolute majority in French parliamentary elections

President Emmanuel Macron loses the absolute majority in the French parliamentary elections.
Emmanuel Macron, the French president, lost his absolute parliamentary majority Sunday in a stinging blow that portends a problematic second term in office.
The poor results mean that Mr. Macron will struggle to advance his ambitious national agenda, including an overhaul of the French pension system.
Mr. Macron’s centrist Ensemble (Together) alliance won 245 seats in the lower parliament. This is enough to keep an overall majority but still short of the 289 seats needed to keep the absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly.
