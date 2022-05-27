Russia Has “Upper Hand” In Donbas – Kyiv Accuses Putin Of “Genocide” – Chechen Leader Warns Poland
Ukraine says the war in the east of the country has hit its fiercest level yet as the Russian offensive intensifies in the region. The mayor of the city of Severodonetsk has said that at least 1,500 people have been killed in the region. Zelensky has accused Moscow of carrying out a “genocide” in the eastern region of Donbas. Zelensky has also urged the West to stop playing around with Russia and impose tougher sanctions on Moscow. US officials have reportedly said that the Biden administration is considering sending missile launchers to Kyiv. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has threatened to attack Poland in retaliation for its steadfast support of Ukraine. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Russia is solely to blame for the global food crisis.
