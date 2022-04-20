Kashmir: Terrorists flaunt Iridium Sat Phones left behind by U.S troops in Afghanistan
Fifteen signatures of Iridium satellite phones, used by the US-led allied forces in Afghanistan, and Wi-Fi-enabled thermal imagery devices that help a terrorist escape security cordons, especially during the night, have been found in the militancy-hit Kashmir valley, news agency PTI reported. It said some of the signatures of Iridium satellite phones had been found in cyber space since February.
