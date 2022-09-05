Kabul: Two Russian Embassy staff killed in a suicide attack

Kabul: Two Russian Embassy staff were killed in a suicide attack near Moscow’s diplomatic mission
Two Russian Embassy staff were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself near Moscow’s diplomatic mission in the Afghan capital, Kabul, today. The attack, which happened in the morning hours, left several Afghans dead and injured, several reports said. Both Russia and the Taliban have confirmed the attack and casualties of the Russian staff. No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State Khorasan Province is the key suspect.
