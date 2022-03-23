Jamaican PM says his country is moving to become a republic

Jamaican PM tells Kate and William his country is ‘moving on’ to become a republic
Jamaica’s prime minister has told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that his country is ‘moving on,’ intending to become a republic. The couple’s visit to the country has given the nation the opportunity to address ‘unresolved’ issues, Andrew Holness told them. After the decision by Barbados to remove the Queen as head of state, Holness said in December that ‘there is no question that Jamaica has to become a republic.’
