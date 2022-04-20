India’s gig economy riders risk their lives to deliver food

Food delivery riders, including Zomato and Swiggy workers, in India’s capital city Delhi have said they are risking their lives to deliver while on poor wages.
They battle a ticking clock, traffic, and demanding customers – along with worries about how they will make ends meet.
“Look at this – I got 51 rupees ($0.67; 51p) for a delivery 8km away,” one worker said.
The riders say rising fuel costs are now cutting into their limited income, and they face greater competition between India’s start-ups to deliver food and groceries within 10 minutes.
