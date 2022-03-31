Oil and gas supplies: How Europe prepares for disruption in energy flows
Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold talks with the central bank and Gazprom officials today about how Moscow’s demand for gas payments in rubles is to be implemented. But Putin has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz payments could still be made in euros or dollars and then be converted into rubles by Gazprom’s own bank. Berlin has asked for written clarification.
Uncertainty over the process has prompted Germany and other European countries to prepare for possible disruptions to gas flows.
With the invasion of Ukraine raising concerns about energy security, fossil fuel producers in countries including the United States are hoping for a boom. Despite President Biden’s plans to invest in renewable energy sources, the White House says the US expects to export more gas and oil to Europe.
DW’s Washington bureau chief Ines Pohl traveled to the state of North Dakota to find out how producers there hope to cash in on the renaissance in fossil fuels.
Europe is planning to lean more heavily on liquified natural gas, or LNG, as it tries to break its dependence on Russian gas. One region is set to profit from Europe’s pivot to fuel: The Iberian Peninsula.
Links: