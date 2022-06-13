Gun reform plan gets key Republican support in US Senate

A bipartisan group of United States senators, including enough Republicans to overcome the chamber’s “filibuster” rule, has announced an agreement on a framework for potential gun safety legislation.
Ten Republicans signaled their support for the preliminary deal on Sunday, indicating the measure potentially could advance to a vote on passage and overcome roadblocks by other Republicans who oppose most gun control measures.
The talks that led to the framework followed a series of high-profile mass shootings in the US, including one at a school in Uvalde, Texas, last month that killed 19 young children and one in May in a Buffalo, New York supermarket that killed 10 Black victims.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.
