Putin’s troops to face Germany’s ‘monster’ PzH 2000 Howitzers in Ukraine warzone
German ‘Monsters’ have arrived on the Ukrainian battlefield to take on Putin’s army. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that they have received 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000s (PzH 2000) from Germany. The Panzerhaubitze 2000 is one of the most powerful artillery weapons in Bundeswehr inventories and can hit targets at a distance of 40 km. Ukraine has pleaded with the West to send more and better artillery as the country runs out of ammunition for its existing Soviet-era arsenal, which is dwarfed by Russia’s. Watch this report for more details.
