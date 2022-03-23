“We should have known something is coming” – German politician warns on Putin.
Germany’s coordinator for transatlantic relations says Europe faces a “watershed moment” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a special interview, Michael Link says Vladimir Putin has created an “increasingly paranoid dictatorial structure… more and more directed to one person.” He says the West missed warning signs going back at least to 2007. And he sets out the urgency of Europe paying more for its own defense – and the US shoring up its democracy.
