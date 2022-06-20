Former UK PM calls on world leaders to solve major crises

Former UK PM Gordon Brown calls Boris Johnson and world leaders to solve major crises.
Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown says world leaders, including current UK PM Boris Johnson, could come together to tackle high oil prices, the food supply crisis, and rising inflation.
He called on current the UK PM to get nations together to “concoct a plan” to combat the major crises affecting the global population.
NOTE: Calling all world leaders: Join forces to end the war, energy, and food shortage crisis. Now is the time for strength, not politics or weakness.
