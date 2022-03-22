Crash of China passenger plane ‘very puzzling’

Flight Safety Foundation CEO Dr. Hassan Shahidi says the crash of a China Eastern Airlines plane, which plummeted from the sky abruptly, is “very puzzling”.
Dr. Shahidi said the plane was flying at a cruise altitude of 29,000 feet when it began to descend.
“It lost 21,000 feet in about 70 seconds, and it stopped the descent about 7,400 feet, it actually began to climb briefly – about 8,600 feet – before it began to descend again abruptly,” he told Sky News Australia.
“From the time of descent to the crash was less than two minutes, and so this is indeed very puzzling, and it is really something that the investigators will be looking into.”
