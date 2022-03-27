Countries likely to Jointly Produce Missile Defence Systems

Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Turkey, Italy & France Likely To Jointly Produce Missile Defence Systems
Turkey, France, and Italy have decided to explore steps to revive the production of the SAMP/T missile defence system. The issue was discussed when the Turkish president met with French and Italian leaders in Brussels earlier this week. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Brussels for a NATO meeting on the Ukraine aggression.
NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within this video as we have not independently verified its accuracy.
Links: