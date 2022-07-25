Chinese woman looted in Lahore by her own security guard despite Pak’s safety assurances to China.
Months after the Pakistan government assured ally Beijing of added security for its nationals, a Chinese woman was robbed by her own security guards in Lahore. According to local police, two private security guards robbed the Chinese woman of 2,00,000 Pakistani rupees in cash & a motorcycle. The accused have been arrested and have been identified as Usama and Jawad. As per the police, the accused were traced & arrested within hours of the complaint. The incident comes just months after Shehbaz Sharif government promised proper security following the suicide blast in Karachi that killed three Chinese nationals. Watch this report to know more.
