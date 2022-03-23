Chinese Missiles May Limit US Ability to Defend Taiwan

Chinese Missiles Can Hit Moving Targets & Limit West’s Ability To Defend Taiwan, US Report Warns
The US Congressional Research Service (CRS) has warned that China’s arsenal of anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) can hit moving targets. A CSR report released on March 8 said China could effectively close an area of a thousand miles from its coast to the American Navy. China is also reportedly developing hypersonic glide vehicles, which would make the ASBMs more difficult to intercept.
Watch the video to find out why the US may not be able to defend Taiwan.
NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the content contained within the video as we have not independently verified its accuracy. Therefore, we suggest you view it as entertainment and make no business, financial or political decisions based on this video.
