China Threatens War – Beijing’s Face To Face Warning To the US Over Support To Taiwan’s Independence Bid
Chinese and US defense chiefs Wei Fenghe and Lloyd Austin held their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore on June 10. The Taiwan issue dominated the talks held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.
At the meeting, Beijing reportedly threatened to “crush” any “independence plot” on the self-ruled island. In response, Washington urged China not to take “destabilizing actions” near Taiwan.
