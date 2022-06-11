China Threatens War

China Threatens War – Beijing’s Face To Face Warning To the US Over Support To Taiwan’s Independence Bid

Chinese and US defense chiefs Wei Fenghe and Lloyd Austin held their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore on June 10.  The Taiwan issue dominated the talks held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

At the meeting, Beijing reportedly threatened to “crush” any “independence plot” on the self-ruled island.  In response, Washington urged China not to take “destabilizing actions” near Taiwan.

Links:

World News
China, CRUX, Taiwan, US, War
6 views
LinkedinPin ItTumblrWhatsApp