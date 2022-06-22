China threatens Taiwan again – 29 warplanes enter the skies

China threatens Taiwan again; 29 warplanes enter the island nation’s skies in the third biggest incursion.

A total of 29 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s self-declared air defense identification zone (ADIZ).  The island’s Defense Ministry said the People’s Liberation Army Air Force planes were a mix of fighter jets and anti-submarine aircraft flying in its airspace.  This was the third-highest daily number of Chinese jets entering Taiwan’s ADIZ since the start of the year and came less than a month after China sent 30 warplanes on a similar mission.  The continuous saber-rattling by China is brewing into a big worry for the entire Indo-pacific region.  Watch this story for full detail.

