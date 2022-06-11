Worry for India? China deploys 25 fighter jets near Ladakh border amid LAC standoff.
The Chinese Air Force has deployed advance jets near the eastern Ladakh sector amid a border standoff with India. ANI reported that the Chinese Air Force had deployed J-11 and J-20 at its Hotan air base near the east Ladakh sector. ANI, citing govt sources, said that 25 frontline Chinese jets had replaced old MiG series fighters at Hotan air base. China has replaced its fleet with more capable & sophisticated jets in larger numbers, reported ANI. China is building new airfields close to Indian territory to allow them to carry out low-altitude ops, the report added.
