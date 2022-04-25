China: Beijing begins mass COVID testing after spike in cases

Mass testing has begun in Beijing’s largest district, Chaoyang .
China is racing to track a COVID-19 outbreak that may have spread in the capital for a week.
Beijing residents have been rushing to buy essential items amid concerns that a widespread lockdown could be imposed.
It comes amid fears that Beijing could face a similar situation to Shanghai, which has seen some 25 million people shut in their homes for weeks.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu joins us live from Beijing for the latest updates.
Links: