Bucha killings: Ukraine President Zelenskyy to address UNSC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will address the United Nations Security Council, for the first time since the Russian invasion, on Tuesday.
Speaking during his nightly video address, he also said it is in Kyiv’s interest to have the most open investigation into the killing of civilians in Ukraine.
The Kremlin has categorically rejected accusations that Russian forces were responsible for killing civilians in Bucha, suggesting images of corpses lining the streets were “fakes.”
Russia’s Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, during a press conference at the UN headquarters on the situation in Bucha, accused the Ukrainian regime of promoting in Western mass media “fake news” about alleged “atrocities” of Russian military forces.
Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from UN headquarters in New York.
