Beyond the battlefield: Questions about U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine

The Kremlin and White House have been engaged in mudslinging over U.S.-funded Biolabs in Ukraine. The spat comes as Russian troops advance in Ukraine. Russia said its armed forces had discovered 30 biological compounds linked to what Moscow claimed to be a U.S.-led military biological program.
NOTE: CGTN is a Chinese-funded news agency. Therefore, we encourage skepticism when watching this video. However, we offer this video for our viewers to see what is being said worldwide. All governments likely use propaganda to influence public perception.
