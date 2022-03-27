Belarusian fighters join Ukraine’s military – viral video

Belarusian fighters join Ukraine’s military to fight Russian forces; take oath in viral video
Foreign fighters from Belarus have officially joined Ukraine’s military to take on the Russian forces. In a video shared on social media, the battalion can be seen taking an oath to Belarus. The members of the Belarusian Volunteer Battalion took an oath and became part of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The Battalion is named after Kastus Kalinouski, a Belarusian 19th-century writer and revolutionary. Pavel Kulazhanka, who is heading the group, said if Ukraine isn’t independent, Belarus won’t be independent in the future. Kulazhanka also said unlike Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko, they would stand with the Ukrainians.
