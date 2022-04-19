Battle for Donbas has begun

‘Battle for the Donbas has begun,’ says Zelenskyy as Ukrainians brace for more horror
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops had started a long-anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine. “We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time,” Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy added that a “significant portion of the Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.” There has been no comment thus far from Russia’s Defense Ministry on the latest fighting.
The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Tuesday that Russian forces were attempting to take full control of the eastern Donbas region.
“The occupiers made an attempt to break through our defenses along nearly the entire frontline in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions,” a statement said.
