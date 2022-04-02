Knife Attacks, Shootings Fueling Israel-Palestine Conflict: Another Violent Ramadan on the Cards?
After 11 days of intense clashes in 2021, a recent violence surge has put Israel and the Palestinians on edge again. While Israelis are being targeted in knife attacks, Palestinians are shot dead in the West Bank. At least 11 people were killed in three separate attacks in Israeli towns and cities in just a week. Moreover, tensions are expected to rise in the coming weeks as three major religious festivals – Ramadan, Passover, and Easter overlap. Here is a look at the reasons why significant clashes may erupt in the conflict zone in the coming weeks.
