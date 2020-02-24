Aiken County Man Brian William Rose Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Conspiracy

(STL.News) – Acting United States Attorney A. Lance Crick announced today that Brian William Rose of Aiken County was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in a methamphetamine and heroin conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs of Columbia sentenced Rose to 24 years in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release on the drug conspiracy and a concurrent 10 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon. There is no parole in the federal system.

Co-defendants Ricardo Dunbar, James Clinton Gunter, Jr., Joseph Price Langford, and Scott Dylan Green, also of Aiken County, were previously sentenced for their involvement in the conspiracy.

Evidence presented to the court when Rose pleaded guilty established that the Drug Enforcement Administration initiated an investigation into the narcotics distribution activities of co-defendants Kenneth Evans and Eddie Brockington. Evans is an inmate in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and Brockington is an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, agents learned that members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin for Evans and Brockington. Some of the individuals charged were responsible for transporting multi-kilogram amounts of methamphetamine and heroin into South Carolina and then distributing the drugs throughout the state. Brockington and Evans have pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge against them and are awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney William K. Witherspoon of the Columbia office prosecuted the case.

