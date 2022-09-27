Ahead of Market: 10 things that will decide stock action on Wednesday

Amid weak global cues, benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth consecutive session. Nifty ended lower by 9 points holding 17,000 levels, while Sensex ended with a cut of 38 points at 57,107. Broader markets however ended on a positive note,Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, , said “Domestic equities have been witnessing selling pressure in the last couple of trading sessions. Nifty attempted to break below 17,000 levels for the second day in a row.

Uncertain global outlook and heavy sell off by FIIs led to 4.5 per cent decline in Nifty from its recent highs. Going forward,market volatility is expected to persist until RBI MPC outcome and monthly derivatives expiry.”

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said “Nifty is temporarily halting its weakness near the crucial lower support of 16,800 levels, as per the concept of change in polarity. The area of 16,800 has acted as an important value area and has resulted in significant movement from its support/resistance/breakouts in the past. Hence, having declined swiftly from the highs of 18,000 mark this time, there is a possibility of a sustainable upside bounce in the market from near this support. Immediate resistance is placed around 17,150-17,200 levels.”

That said, here’s a look at what some key indicators are suggesting for Wednesday’s action:

Wall Street rebounds



U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors took stock after recent sharp market moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite added between 1% and 2% after Wall Street fell deeper into a bear market in the previous session. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields ticked up from Monday’s 12-year high and the dollar eased from 20-year highs on a basket of currencies.

Markets are wary about the pace of U.S. interest rate rises to calm inflation, a concern which has hurt risky assets and boosted the U.S. currency.

European shares advance



Europe’s STOXX 600 index rose on Tuesday, led by automakers and travel stocks following a three-day selloff triggered by global recession fears, while Italian payments group Nexi topped the benchmark index on a strong business outlook.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.8% during afternoon deals. The index lost 4.8% in the last three sessions after downbeat data on regional economic activity and policy tightening by several global central banks deepened fears of a recession.

Tech View



On the daily charts, a negative candle, placed beside the similar negative candle of the previous session, was formed on Tuesday. “Nifty formed a Bearish candle on the daily scale and has been making lower highs – lower lows from the last five trading sessions.

Now, till it remains below the 17,166 zone, weakness may be seen towards 16,800 and 16,666 zones whereas hurdles are placed at 17,166 and 17,250 zones,” said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Stocks showing bullish bias



Momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed bullish trade setup on the counters of

, Coforge, , EIH and .

The MACD is known for signaling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see an upward movement and vice versa.

Stocks signalling weakness ahead



The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of Dish TV,

, , Lemon Tree and

Bearish crossover on the MACD on these counters indicated that they have just begun their downward journey.





Most active stocks in value terms



RIL (Rs 1,782 crore), Ambuja Cements (Rs 1,469 crore),

(Rs 1261 crore), Infosys (Rs 1,193 crore) and (Rs 1,071 crore) were among the most active stocks on NSE in value terms. Higher activity on a counter in value terms can help identify the counters with highest trading turnovers in the day.





Most active stocks in volume terms



(Shares traded: 20.91 crore), (Shares traded: 10.49 crore), (Shares traded: 8.36 crore), Zomato(Shares traded: 7.96 crore) and (Shares traded: 6.77 crore) were among the most traded stocks in the session on NSE.

Stocks showing buying interest



Shares of Cipla and Metro Brands witnessed strong buying interest from market participants as they scaled their fresh 52-week highs, signaling bullish sentiment.

Stocks seeing selling pressure



Shares of

, Medplus Health, Mastek, , Sona BLW and IEX were among those that witnessed strong selling pressure and hit their 52-week lows, signaling bearish sentiment on the counters.





Sentiment meter favours bulls



Overall, market breadth favoured winners as 1,769 stocks ended in the green, while 1,639 names settled with cuts.

