Ahead of Fifa 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo launches first NFT collection

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the crypto world by launching his first NFT collection with Binance, a global blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider.

The collection of the captain of the Portuguese National Football team will be available from Friday, November 18, under an exclusive multi-year partnership with Binance.

The launch is supported by a global marketing campaign featuring Ronaldo, aiming to give his fans an introduction to Web3 through the world of NFTs, just ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which kicks off from November 20.

Binance believes that the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet, said Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi.

“We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry,” he added.

The inaugural Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will drop on November 18 and feature seven animated statues with four rarity levels: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N).

Each NFT statue depicts Ronaldo in an iconic moment from his life, from career-defining bicycle kicks to his childhood in Portugal.

“It was important to me that we created something memorable and unique for my fans as they are such a big part of my success,” said Ronaldo.

With Binance, I was able to make something that not only captures the passion of the game but rewards fans for all the years of support, added the Manchester United forward.

The 45 highest value CR7 NFTs (5 SSR and 40 SR) will be held for auction on the Binance NFT marketplace. The auction will remain open for 24 hours, with NFTs awarded to the highest bidder.

Bidding prices will start at 10,000 BUSD for SSR and 1,700 BUSD for SR. The remaining 6,600 NFTs (600 R and 6,000 N) will be offered on Binance Launchpad, starting at 77 BUSD for the Normal rarity.

