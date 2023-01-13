Agritech provider Opti-Harvest downsizes proposed IPO to $8M from $35M

ismagilov Agritech provider Opti-Harvest (OPHV) has downsized its proposed initial public offering to $8M from $35M. The developer of crop-yield optimization technology said in a filing that it is now looking to offer 2M shares priced between $3.50 and $4.50, which would raise $8M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy up to 300K additional shares at the IPO price. Opti-Harvest is hoping to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol OPHV. WestPark Capital is serving as lead bookrunner. In August, Opti-Harvest indicated in the filing fee schedule of its S-1 filing that it was seeking up to $35M through an offering of units and underlying warrants. For more on Opti-Harvest, check out Donovan Jones’s “Opt-Harvest Files for $35M US IPO.”