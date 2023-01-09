Agile stock rises as 2023 revenue seen up to $30M

ridvan_celik Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) said it expects full year 2023 net revenue to be in the range of $25M to $30M. Birth control patch Twirla factory sales for Q4 2022 are expected to be about 42.2K total cycles, +30% Q/Q. The company said the ~42.6K total cycles would represent an all-time high for single-quarter factory sales. Twirla factory sales for the full year 2022 are expected to be ~113.6K total cycles, +232% Y/Y. “Our first commercial product, Twirla, demonstrated accelerated growth in the second half of 2022 and now we are excited to enter 2023 with strong growth momentum,” said Agile’s Chairman and CEO Al Altomari. “We expect to see that trend continue throughout 2023, even as we plan to hold our operating expenses at levels similar to the second half of 2022.” Agile noted that based on its commercial plan for 2023, the company expects increased revenue contributions from the Twirla business in 2023 and full year net revenue to be in the range of $25M to $30M. The company plans to maintain operating expenses at similar levels to the second half of 2022. AGRX +6.99% to $0.29 premarket Jan. 9