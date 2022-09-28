After Tiago launch, Tata Motors to remain leader & emerge stronger in EV section: Mitul Shah

significantly reduced the gap between the ICE vehicles as well as automatic ICE vehicle and EVs , says

Tata Motors’ Tiago launch seems to be quite a bit of a game changer; the EV is coming at the price of around Rs 8.5 lakh – a new benchmark I guess?



Yes, certainly this is going to be a really very big game changer for the EV segment. The reason is not only the price point, but the fact that the gap between the ICE vehicles as well as this automatic ICE vehicle and EVs has reduced significantly after this launch.

And a product on an EV platform is available at below Rs 10 lakh ticket size. That definitely is very strong in terms of a response from the consumers. But more importantly, this is coming on a platform or from Tata Motors, a brand which is already successful on the Indian markets and so people will definitely accept this.





How is this going to be taken up considering the urban SUV EV is a very competitive market. We have seen all the existing players from to M&M vying for a piece of this pie. Is Tata Motors best placed to try and garner a larger share of the market right now?



Still the market size is very small in an industry of roughly 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh per month. EV volume is close to 4,000 or less than 1%. So though size is small, we believe that what we have seen in the past like Activa, which created a big volume for the scooter segment itself.

Similarly these types of products, particularly a product below Rs 10 lakh price bracket, will certainly create a segment for itself. Now we believe that the pie will increase and the current volume of close to 4,000 from Tata Motors on the EV will easily go to 6,000-7,000 after the launch.

Only for the near term there could be constraint on the production side as right now there is already a 5-6-month waiting period for Nexon EV. Once the constraint on the semiconductor side gets resolved, this volume can easily become 2-3% of the industry.

Which company do you expect to lead when it comes to the entire EV game? M&M was one of the first to really launch a lot of SUVs. Now Tata is also getting big into it. Recently, we have heard a lot of positive commentary from Maruti as well.



For the next two years, Tata Motors will remain the leader and also emerge stronger as Tata has launched this platform almost four, five years ago. Any company which comes out with a new technology, apart from the new products will easily take one to two years to get established, provided the product is successful without any major issues like fire and all those things.

Tata has really succeeded and that is the reason now onwards all the product launches by Tata would get better response than the new products launched by competitors. So in the next two years, though Mahindra would also launch and Maruti may come out in 2025, it will still take two to three years for them to get established on this new platform of electric vehicles. Tatas will continue to remain much stronger and enjoy profitability as well as leadership.

Do you think the new EV launch will upgrade the stock because it is not too far away from its 52-week low of Rs 325-324?



In the case of Tata Motors, valuation comes from sum of the parts wherein various valuation parameters like JLR is one segment, commercial vehicle is another big segment and within PV also, EV platform is now coming under a separate entity.

So putting all those things together, the overall contribution of the electric platform is smaller compared to the other segments. So valuation upgrade may not happen but we remain very positive. We have a SOTP based target price of Rs 575 with a buy recommendation.

But right now JLR and the global environment is creating challenges for the overall business of the company. Once all those things get resolved, people will start giving value to other businesses as well as the EV platform.

We expect a rerating or a further upgrade maybe after one or two quarters when the semiconductor related issues get resolved and volume comes back for all the segments.

