After a Dip to $16,408.48, BTC's Bullish Momentum Drives the King … – Investing.com

© Reuters. After a Dip to $16,408.48, BTC’s Bullish Momentum Drives the King Coin to $16,578.96

According to the most recent price analysis, bear dominance in has been weakened.Bitcoin might see a price increase if it is able to surpass the $16,610.43 resistance level.To what extent will BTC’s bulls be able to keep up the upward momentum ?

Following a plunge and sell-off in the early hours of the day, Bitcoin (BTC) bulls repudiated the negative trend by finding support at $16,408.48. This upbeat atmosphere pushed BTC prices higher, although they faced stiff resistance at $16,610.43. A break over this resistance level might result in more gains in the Bitcoin market.

The market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume of BTC both increased by 0.45% and 4.94%, respectively, to $318,623,150,035 and $15,082,574,535, signaling that buying pressure is intensifying.

24-hour price chart (source: CoinMarketCap)

Due to the Fisher Transform’s bullish crossing above the signal line at -1.41, expectations of the market …

The post After a Dip to $16,408.48, BTC’s Bullish Momentum Drives the King Coin to $16,578.96 appeared first on Coin Edition.

See original on CoinEdition