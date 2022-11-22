Africa's Growing Crypto Market Needs Better Regulations – International Monetary Fund

The collapse of the world’s third largest crypto exchange



FTX, and subsequent plunge in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major

crypto assets, is prompting renewed calls for greater consumer protection

and



regulation of the crypto industry.

Regulating a highly volatile and decentralized system remains a challenge for most governments, requiring a balance between minimizing risk and maximizing innovation. Only one-quarter of countries in sub-Saharan Africa formally

regulate crypto. However, as our Chart of the Week shows, two-thirds have implemented some restrictions and six

countries—Cameroon, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and the

Republic of Congo—have banned crypto. Zimbabwe has ordered all banks to

stop processing transactions and Liberia directed a local crypto startup to

cease operations (implicit bans).

Africa is one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world, according

to Chainalysis, but remains the smallest, with crypto transactions peaking

at $20 billion per month in mid-2021. Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa have

the highest number of users in the region. Many people use crypto assets

for commercial payments, but their volatility makes them unsuitable as a

store of value.

Policymakers are also worried that cryptocurrencies can be used to transfer

funds illegally out of the region and to circumvent local rules to prevent

capital outflows. Widespread use of crypto could also undermine the

effectiveness of monetary policy, creating risks for financial and

macroeconomic stability.

The risks are that much greater if crypto is adopted as legal tender—as the

Central African Republic recently did. If crypto assets are held or

accepted by the government as means of payment, it could put public

finances at risk.

The Central African Republic is the first country in Africa, and the second

in the world after



El Salvador to designate Bitcoin as a legal tender. The measure has put the country at

odds with the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)—the regional central

bank that serves the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa

(CEMAC), which the Central African Republic is a member of—and violates the

CEMAC Treaty. BEAC’s banking sector supervisory body—Central Africa’s

Banking Commission—has banned the use of crypto for financial transactions

in the CEMAC region.

—This blog is based on the October 2022



Regional Economic Outlook



for sub-Saharan Africa