Crypto

Africa crypto transactions increase despite bear market – African Business

October 12, 2022
Alexander Graham

2022 has been a very difficult year for digital asset and cryptocurrency markets. After surging to all-time highs last year, the value of many major cryptocurrencies have dropped sharply. Bitcoin has fallen by almost 60%. Ethereum is down by over 65%. For many investors and market participants, trust in the emerging space was rocked by the complete collapse of the Terra stablecoin in May.

This difficult bear market comes at a time when cryptos are increasingly prominent in markets across Africa. According to Chainalysis, a blockchain forensics firm, Africa’s cryptocurrency market grew by over 1200% between 2020 and 2021. They added that four African countries – Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania – all rank in the top 20 for global crypto adoption.

This growth was largely powered by retail users rather than institutional investors. Chainalysis reported that African markets see “a bigger share of [their] transaction volume made up of large retail and small retail-sized payments than the global average.” This indicates “higher grassroots adoption amongst everyday users.”