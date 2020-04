ARLINGTON, VA (STL.News) The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1433 per share payable on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2020.

Additional information regarding dividends paid by AES, including tax treatment, can be found on www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Dividend History.”