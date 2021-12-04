AES Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

ARLINGTON, VA (STL.News) The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) approved an increase of 5% in the Company’s quarterly common stock dividend, from $0.1505 per share to $0.1580 per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company’s first quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.1580 per share is payable on February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2022. Additional information regarding dividends paid by AES, including tax treatment, can be found on www.aes.com by selecting “Investors,” then “Stock Information,” and then “Dividend History.”

SOURCE: The AES Corporation via PRNewswire