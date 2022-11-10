AENZA changes its ADS ratio

For the company’s ADS holders, the ADS ratio change will have the same effect as a one-for-three reverse share split.Effective as of Nov 22, 2022, ADS holders will be required to surrender and exchange every three existing ADSs then held for one new ADS. The Bank of New York Mellon, as the depositary bank for the company’s ADSs program, will arrange for the exchange of current ADSs for new ADSs. The company’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AENZ”.No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the ADS ratio change. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by BNY Mellon and the net cash proceeds from fractional ADS entitlements sale will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the BNY Mellon.