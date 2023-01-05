Aehr Test Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.07, revenue of $14.8M beats by $2.02M

GAAP net income was $4.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2022.Non-GAAP net income was $5.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2022, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation and forgiveness of loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.