Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Aegion’s performance and current outlook. There will be a question and answer period after the prepared remarks.

The conference call will be webcast live, available at https://www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts. The call replay and other investor data will be available on Aegion’s website. Participant connection through the webcast link is encouraged. However, participants may also join using the dial-in numbers provided below.

EARNINGS RELEASE:

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – After market close

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST: