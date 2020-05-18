Aegion Corporation Awarded Contract at the ExxonMobil Billings, Montana, Refinery

Aegion Corporation Awarded New Mechanical and Electrical Services Contract at the ExxonMobil Billings, Montana, Refinery

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Aegion Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market: AEGN) today announced that a subsidiary of the Energy Services segment, Brinderson L.P. (“Brinderson”), has been awarded a contract as the primary onsite mechanical and electrical services contractor for ExxonMobil at the Billings, Montana, refinery, providing a variety of embedded services, including daily onsite maintenance and small capital projects. The transition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020.

Brinderson will provide overall management and provision of mechanical and electrical services. Brinderson will also implement several of its proprietary performance improvement tools, including DelayTrak® and TimeTrak℠, which have a proven track record of delivering significant customer savings.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and CEO, said, “Following Brinderson’s recently completed transition in Salt Lake City, this award represents the second major oil refinery maintenance agreement in the Rocky Mountain region in 2020, and another positive milestone for our geographic expansion strategy into select new markets outside of the West Coast. We continue to pursue additional opportunities in the region to bring our high-quality refinery maintenance services to new customers.”